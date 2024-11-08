QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 102 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $437.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $338.77 and a fifty-two week high of $438.25.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.