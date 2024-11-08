Stephens Inc. AR Acquires New Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

