Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $225,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $188.26.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.41. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.81.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

