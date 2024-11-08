Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 582 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,501 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 67,101 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 119,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,182.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,887 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 148,346 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.45. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $103.71.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas raised Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBY

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.