Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $236.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $143.62 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

