Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 614 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Teradyne by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in Teradyne by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,353. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.66 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.13.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TER. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.