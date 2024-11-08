Theodore Blegen Sells 2,500 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.96, for a total transaction of $1,932,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at $43,809,826.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total transaction of $2,270,900.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $775.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $884.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $826.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 87.40, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $480.43 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $942.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

