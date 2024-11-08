Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.