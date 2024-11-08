Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,839 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,275 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,671 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,356 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $2,937,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAL opened at $29.55 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $41.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Dbs Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.74.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

