QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 269 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $379.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.11 and its 200 day moving average is $320.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $389.21.

AON Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.