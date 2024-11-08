Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,425,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,517,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after purchasing an additional 802,546 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 856,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,905,000 after purchasing an additional 586,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 459,689 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,291,063.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $431,466.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,360,514.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,454 shares of company stock worth $9,263,815 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $67.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of -379.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,058.76%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

