New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 169 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 8.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Qualys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $165,446.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,273.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,493,851.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $165,446.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,273.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,140. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

QLYS opened at $155.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.52 and its 200 day moving average is $136.45. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.17 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.74 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

