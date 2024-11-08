Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $10.89 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 315.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,286 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Franklin Resources worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.8% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 491,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Franklin Resources by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 119.9% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 641,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 349,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 144.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $345,309.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,245.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $345,309.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,245.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,857,182. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 231,600 shares of company stock worth $4,537,637 and sold 24,024 shares worth $1,051,375. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

