Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,309 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after purchasing an additional 802,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,047,000 after acquiring an additional 96,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ventas by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000,000 after acquiring an additional 413,564 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $135,425,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ventas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,756,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,767.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,767.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,454 shares of company stock worth $9,263,815. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $67.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.86.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,058.76%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

