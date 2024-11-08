Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,251 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,397,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 130,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 229,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $108.69 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.