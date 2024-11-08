National Pension Service Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,945 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 14.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 42,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 15,970.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 159,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.86.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

