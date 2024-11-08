National Pension Service Sells 11,600 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

National Pension Service cut its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Reliance were worth $26,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,270,000 after buying an additional 184,509 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Reliance by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,816,000 after acquiring an additional 127,422 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 27,269.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 111,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Reliance by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 13.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,753,000 after purchasing an additional 46,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $321.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.85. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. Reliance’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total transaction of $2,091,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,491.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total value of $2,091,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,491.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $5,595,881. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

