The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 286.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COO stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.45. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,422.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

