Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.33 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,521 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $174.13 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.84.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,319,536.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,019 shares of company stock worth $6,958,891. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.54.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

