Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Waters (NYSE:WAT) Stock

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners upgraded Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cfra set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.85.

Shares of WAT opened at $386.17 on Monday. Waters has a 52 week low of $246.35 and a 52 week high of $393.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.99 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waters will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Waters by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 9.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 71.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

