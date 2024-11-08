Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.5% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Nasdaq by 14.4% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $78.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $79.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

