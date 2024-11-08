Amalgamated Bank Sells 793 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,002,000 after acquiring an additional 98,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after purchasing an additional 261,562 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,652,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,225,000 after purchasing an additional 96,981 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,246,000 after buying an additional 39,288 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,904,000 after buying an additional 185,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.4 %

WTW opened at $315.90 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $234.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.74 and its 200 day moving average is $274.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

