Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kellanova by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,909,000 after purchasing an additional 277,171 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.5% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,141,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,546,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 766.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,461 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,065,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Kellanova by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,391,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,244,000 after acquiring an additional 40,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $9,195,285.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,482,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $9,195,285.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,482,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $6,272,236.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,597,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,165,451.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,150,064 shares of company stock worth $92,680,265. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.96.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.87. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

