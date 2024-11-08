Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 265 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL opened at $262.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.50. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $282.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.94.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

