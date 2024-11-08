Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 580 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Atlassian by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock opened at $233.96 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of -153.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.33.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $1,782,974.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,076 shares in the company, valued at $65,970,069.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $1,782,974.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,970,069.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,838,038.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,269 shares of company stock worth $42,666,707 over the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W lowered Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.16.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

