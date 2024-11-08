JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Price

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.09.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $120.06 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $90.02 and a 1-year high of $122.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average is $111.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

