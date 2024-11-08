Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $448.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $437.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.45. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $260.73 and a twelve month high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

