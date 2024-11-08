Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Trimmed by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,480 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Illumina by 65.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illumina from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.18.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $155.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.