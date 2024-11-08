Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 305.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $154.69 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.72 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.73%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.