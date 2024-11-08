Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $216,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 866 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,991,000 after buying an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 81,947.0% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,223,000 after buying an additional 7,660,409 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in First Solar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after acquiring an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $179,478,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $147,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $196.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.75. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on First Solar from $274.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Solar

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.