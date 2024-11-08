The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,122.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 144.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

