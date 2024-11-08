Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 59 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 241.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of IDEX by 162.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 101,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 62,803 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $228.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.63. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $189.33 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.14.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

