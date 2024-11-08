Catalina Capital Group LLC Takes $212,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in American International Group by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in American International Group by 2,208.3% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American International Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 156,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AIG opened at $76.59 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.20%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

