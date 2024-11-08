2,214 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 54.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in DoorDash by 48.5% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DoorDash from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.12.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,187.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,651,994.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,187.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,539 shares of company stock valued at $46,439,330 in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $170.59 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.58 and a 52-week high of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.15.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

