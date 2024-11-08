Catalina Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,277 Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 23.0% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000.

Shares of NYSE:FLC opened at $16.95 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

