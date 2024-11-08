Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,333,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,814,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,771,000 after buying an additional 849,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Welltower by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,433,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,229,000 after buying an additional 489,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

NYSE WELL opened at $136.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.38 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

