Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $272.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.66 and a 1 year high of $277.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.80.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

