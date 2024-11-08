Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 448 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after purchasing an additional 527,460 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,891,000 after buying an additional 308,493 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,325.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,229,000 after buying an additional 213,731 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,179,000 after buying an additional 177,226 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,193.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,601,000 after acquiring an additional 125,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $433.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $404.74 and a one year high of $583.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $474.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.