National Pension Service Acquires 2,074 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,737,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,901,000 after buying an additional 2,659,117 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 155.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,483,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,902 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $25,487,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $19,185,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Vipshop by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,914,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,338,000 after purchasing an additional 872,639 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Trading Up 0.7 %

VIPS opened at $14.78 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

