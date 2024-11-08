QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 442 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after buying an additional 341,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Gartner by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 414,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,608,000 after acquiring an additional 114,610 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 117.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 200,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,856,000 after acquiring an additional 108,061 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $30,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $540.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $396.60 and a one year high of $542.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.53.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.25.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $241,872.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $963,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at $577,874,865.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,899 shares of company stock valued at $24,959,886. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

