National Pension Service Buys 9,553 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $27,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,436,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5,170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,550,000 after buying an additional 411,123 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,736,000 after buying an additional 192,166 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 305.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after acquiring an additional 137,213 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7,306.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 136,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of J opened at $144.85 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.59 and a twelve month high of $148.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.59. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.30.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,516 shares of company stock worth $1,124,533. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

