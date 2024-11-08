Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 967.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.1% of TKG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,009.8% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 795.8% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 54,336 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 925.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 896,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 809,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 893.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,995,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $344,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $183.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.90 and a 1-year high of $186.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.