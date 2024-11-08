Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 10,332 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 93,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 364,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,363 shares of company stock worth $2,991,951 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $49.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

