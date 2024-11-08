Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $3.76 Million Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 895.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,077 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Capital International Investors grew its position in MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,053,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 34.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,647,263,000 after buying an additional 401,071 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,307,000 after acquiring an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 224,965.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 238,463 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 827.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 201,210 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSTR opened at $270.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of -128.53 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.47 and a 200-day moving average of $157.04. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $280.80.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($8.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,007.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.13.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

