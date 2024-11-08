Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 170 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after buying an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,846,000 after buying an additional 814,240 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,976,000 after acquiring an additional 359,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $91.33 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

