Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,461,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,381 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 527,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,220,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 461,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SDY opened at $140.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $144.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.