QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 255,893 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 531,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 67.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at $39,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.36 to $4.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Danske upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

