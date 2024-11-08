New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,291 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 937.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 110.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 3,362.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 3,029.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,461.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,429.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,461.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPCH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OPCH

Option Care Health Trading Down 2.4 %

Option Care Health stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.