Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,270.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.2 %

Lithia Motors stock opened at $368.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $375.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.61. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,417,080.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Chris Holzshu sold 8,520 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.21, for a total value of $2,855,989.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,054 shares in the company, valued at $10,744,821.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,235 shares of company stock worth $9,301,973. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Stories

