Amalgamated Bank Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $439,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,568. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,568. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.78.

View Our Latest Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE EXP opened at $311.87 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.15 and a 12 month high of $315.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.